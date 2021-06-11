CM Punjab’s Helicopter Makes An Emergency Landing in Lahore

The helicopter of Punjab’s Chief Minister (CM), Sardar Usman Buzdar, made an emergency landing in Lahore due to strong winds on Thursday evening.

The CM and his staff were traveling from Islamabad to Lahore when the incident transpired. All of them were safe and were later escorted in official vehicles.

As per the reports, the helicopter was scheduled to land at the old airport but the gusts of wind forced the pilot to land at the Railway Stadium in Garhi Shahu.

ALSO READ

Punjab is Digitizing the Nikah Registration System

CM Buzdar and his staff visited Islamabad on Wednesday to attend an important session called by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

This is not the first incident of its kind involving the CM as his helicopter had narrowly escaped an accident in 2019 after a bird strike.

ALSO READ

Govt Suffered Massive Revenue Loss Due to Tax-Related Exemptions

He was returning to the provincial capital after visiting Hafizabad when the bird strike forced the pilot to land at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport.

The helicopter was flying over Lahore’s Railway Station when the bird strike occurred. Due to the impact, the helicopter carrying 15 persons including the CM, lost control over its balance. The helicopter’s outer surface was damaged but none of the people on board got hurt.