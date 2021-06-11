Government Expects to Receive More Foreign Assistance in FY2021-22 Than Last Year

The government has estimated foreign assistance of Rs. 2.724 trillion for 2021-22 against Rs 2.222 trillion budgeted for the current fiscal year, which was later revised upward to Rs. 2.286 trillion.

The external resources projected for 2021-22 are greater by around 22 percent and 19 percent, respectively, compared with budgeted and revised estimates of 2020-21.

The government has budgeted estimates of Rs. 438.195 billion under the head of program loans and Rs 1.995 trillion under the head of other loans.

The government has budgeted Rs. 496 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the next fiscal year for budgetary support against Rs 211.06 billion budgeted for the current fiscal year, which was later revised downward to Rs. 77.4 billion.

The government has budgeted no money for budgetary support from friendly countries for the next fiscal year, though Rs. 750 billion was budgeted for the current fiscal year under this head.

Furthermore, the government did not budget any amount against Saudi Arabia (Oil Facility) for the next fiscal year. The government had budgeted Rs. 165 billion from Saudi Arabia (oil facility) for the current fiscal year, which was later revised to zero.

The government has budgeted Rs. 779.200 billion from foreign commercial banks for 2021-21 against Rs. 647.213 billion for 2020-21, which was later revised upward to Rs. 762.335 billion.

The government has budgeted Rs. 56 billion from Euro bond/international Sukuk for 2021-22 against Rs. 247.5 billion budgeted for the current fiscal year, which is revised to Rs. 402.5 billion.

The government has also budgeted Rs. 160 billion from Islamic Development Bank for the next fiscal year against Rs. 165 billion for the current fiscal year, which is revised to Rs. 128.8 billion.

The government has not budgeted any amount from China safe Deposits (bilateral) for the next financial year. The government also did not budget any amount from China safe Deposits (bilateral) for the current fiscal year but later revised it to Rs. 161 billion.