Tecno Spark 7T Launched With 6,000 mAh Battery for $123

Tecno has an endless supply of budget phones and the new Spark 7T is no different. The phone has just launched in India for only $123 and should be arriving in other markets shortly.

ALSO READ

TECNO Launches Camon 17 Series in a Tech Talk Show

Design and Display

The display is a 6.42-inch LCD panel with 720p resolution and a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. The design is nothing out of the ordinary, but the phone’s highlight would be the textured rear panel with a large brand name.

The fingerprint sensor can be seen on the back right next to the main camera.

Internals and Storage

The MediaTek Helio G35 SoC is at the helm of the device alongside 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. There is also a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

The phone boots Tecno’s HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11.

Cameras

There is only a dual-camera setup on the back which includes a 48MP main camera. There is no mention of the secondary camera, but it is likely a depth sensor to enable portrait shots. The main camera flaunts AI features so we can expect to see beauty filters and the bokeh effect.

The waterdrop notch selfie camera is an 8MP shooter.

Battery and Pricing

Another highlight of the device is the massive 6,000 mAh battery which should keep the phone going for around 3 days. There is, however, no support for fast charging.

The Tecno Spark 7T is available for $123.

Tecno Spark 7T Specifications