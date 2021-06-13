PSL 2021 Match 19: Peshawar Breeze Past Gladiators

Peshawar Zalmi powered their way to the third spot in the PSL points table as they breezed past Quetta Gladiators in their seventh match of the tournament. Quetta on the other hand sit at the bottom of the table, having registered only one win in their seven matches.

Quetta were dealt a major blow as Faf Du Plessis suffered a head injury and was ruled out of the match, he was replaced with opener Saim Ayub as a concussion substitute.

Zalmi started their innings poorly, losing Haider Ali on the first ball of the match and losing Shoaib Malik cheaply as well. David Miller and Kamran Akmal rebuilt the innings by samshing half-centuries before Rovman Powell finished the innings, smashing 43 off 19 balls, including 5 huge maximums.

Quetta had a solid start to their innings but quickly lost their way. Azam Khan, Cameron Delport, Jack Weatherald and Mohammad Nawaz fell cheaply as Zalmi bowlers, Umaid Asif and Mohammad Irfan ran through their batting lineup.

Quetta will be looking to put on a good display in the upcoming matches as their hopes of qualifying for the play-offs diminish.

