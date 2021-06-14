Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 2 Will Launch in August: Leak

Samsung’s upcoming foldable, the Z Fold 3, and the Z Flip 2 were previously rumored to launch in July, but a newer report claims otherwise. Notable tipster Jon Prosser, who is often accurate with his leaks, has hinted that the foldable phones are coming in August instead.

The tipster adds that the upcoming Galaxy Wach 3 and Watch Active 4 are launching in August as well but before the two foldables. These watches are rumored to launch on August 11, while the foldable phones are tipped to arrive in August.

However, according to Prosser, this is when the company will actually start shipping them. The announcement will most likely come earlier.

It is unclear when Samsung plans to announce the Z Fold 3, the Z Flip 2, and the two wearables, but a vague tweet from Max Weinbach of Android Police hints at a possible date. According to his tweet, the foldables and wearables will be announced on August 3.

On 8/3 2 3s will be released with 2 4s as well — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) June 11, 2021

This goes against most previous reports that suggested a Q2 2021 (between April and June) launch for the upcoming Galaxy devices. But since leaks that arrive closer to the launch date tend to be more accurate, we will place our bets on the new information instead.