Saudi Arabia Makes a Landmark Decision on Hajj for Women

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has permitted women to register for Hajj 2021 without a mahram (male guardian).

According to its Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, women who want to register for Hajj this year will be part of the Women’s League.

Hajj 2021 has been limited to citizens and residents of the KSA to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Three Hajj packages have been approved by the ministry — the first costs 12,113 riyals; the second, 14,381 riyals; and the third is the most expensive, costing 16,560 riyals before taxes.

The KSA opened registrations for Hajj at 1 PM on Sunday, and it will end at 10 PM on 23 June. No priority has been given to early applicants.

The ministry stated that the pilgrims will be transported to the holy sites, and a maximum of 20 pilgrims will be allowed per vehicle. They will be provided three daily meals in Mina, two meals in Arafat, and dinner in Muzdalifah. However, they will not be allowed to bring food outside Makkah.