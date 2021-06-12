Pfizer Will Not Be Given to Hajj/Umrah Pilgrims: Health Ministry

The Health Ministry has revised its policy regarding the use of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer, a New York-based pharmaceutical company, for the second time in less than 24 hours.

According to the latest guidelines, Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine will be given only to immunocompromised individuals and Hajj and Umrah pilgrims have been removed from the priority list of the vaccine.

Sources claim that the Health Ministry has been forced to limit the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 to only people with weak immune systems because of a special clause in the agreement with COVAX, a global initiative aimed at equitable access to Coronavirus vaccines led by GAVI.

The Health Ministry had previously revised the administration policy for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine only yesterday, citing its limited availability.

Initially, overseas Pakistani workers and students, Hajj and Umrah pilgrims, and immunocompromised individuals were meant to receive Pfizer’s vaccine.

However, overseas Pakistani workers and students were removed from Pfizer’s priority list after the first revision while Hajj and Umrah pilgrims have been removed after the second revision.