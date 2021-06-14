Saudi Arabia to Use New System to Distribute Zamzam Water

The President of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais, has launched a smart robot system to distribute holy Zamzam water while assisting pilgrims and preventing human contact to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

He stated, “Modern technology is increasingly utilized to serve mankind especially amid the coronavirus pandemic, which helps, Allah willing, protect worshippers in the Two Holy Mosques”.

ALSO READ

Pfizer Will Not Be Given to Hajj/Umrah Pilgrims: Health Ministry

The robot is designed to reduce the chance of contamination of the Zamzam water. Pilgrims no longer need to queue to quench their thirst or share their bottles with anyone else.

“The smart robot distributes Zamzam water through hygienic means that avoids touching,” Al-Sudais explained.

ALSO READ

NADRA & Health Ministry Play the Blame Game Over Vaccination Certificates

These robots have an automatic control system at six levels and can operate for five to eight hours without human intrusion.