NADRA & Health Ministry Play the Blame Game Over Vaccination Certificates

Earlier this week, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) announced that National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) had started issuing COVID-19 vaccination certificates approved by the Health Ministry.

However, hundreds of vaccinated citizens are now complaining that NADRA’s website — National Immunization Management System (NIMS) — is not generating their COVID-19 vaccination certificates.

Most of the complainants are aspiring Hajj and Umrah pilgrims and overseas students and workers. Despite being fully vaccinated against COVID-19, NIMS is continuously showing them that their status is ‘unvaccinated’ and they must get vaccinated to receive COVID-19 vaccine certificates.

Obviously, these citizens are getting this response from NIMS because of the lack of vaccination records in its system mainly due to poor coordination between the Health Ministry and NADRA.

Instead of addressing the issue at hand, Health Ministry and NADRA officials are blaming each other for the non-issuance of COVID-19 certificates.

Health Ministry officials are claiming that they are unable to enter the data of fully vaccinated citizens on NIMS because of some technical issues while NADRA officials are saying that healthcare staff deputed at the vaccination centers across the country are not properly entering data of the vaccinated citizens on NIMS.

Hundreds of fully vaccinated people who intend to travel to countries that have declared COVID-19 vaccination certificates mandatory are facing a difficult situation.

After finding that their complaints have fallen on deaf ears of the NADRA and Health Ministry officials, the concerned citizens have taken to social networking platforms to draw the attention of the masses and higher authorities toward the issue by sharing the manual record of their vaccination status and the response of NIMS.