Sindh Makes Vaccination Compulsory for Driver’s License

Sindh Chief Minister, Murad Ali Shah, has directed the regional traffic police department to make driver’s license issuance in the province conditional to the availability of coronavirus vaccination certificates with the applicants. This implies that only the applicants with proof of having been vaccinated will be issued licenses.

A meeting of the provincial task force was held under the chairmanship of Murad Ali Shah in which he added that businesses would only be closed on Sundays instead of two days a week, as per the instruction of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

In the meeting, the Chief Minister also took notice of the practice whereby the vaccination certificates are being issued at the Expo Center to the individuals who haven’t been vaccinated. The Chief Minister directed the concerned authorities to take stern action to eliminate the problem.

The Chief Minister said that the government has a zero-tolerance policy against corruption or incompetence in any ongoing work to curb the spread of Coronavirus in the region. He added that under no circumstances should the authorities provide relaxation to applicants that do not any evidence of having been vaccinated in the driver’s license issuance process.