Here’s the New Punjab Assembly Building in Pictures

Initially planned by the then Punjab Chief Minister, Pervaiz Elahi, back in 2006, the all-new building of the Punjab Assembly has finally completed after being delayed by more than a decade.

However, after becoming Punjab Speaker this time around, Pervaiz Elahi revived his interest in the construction of the new Assembly building, which can be considered as one of the biggest reasons for its completion.

The all-new Punjab Assembly hall is a stellar representation of the provincial government and mirrors the impact of the new government since taking power in 2018.

The assembly floor has a seating capacity for 422 MPAs and about 800 persons in the Visitors’ Gallery. In the new building, there are the offices of the Chief Minister, Speaker, Deputy Speaker, and Opposition Leader besides 38 offices for the provincial ministers, three committee rooms, and the office of the assembly secretary.

The building’s beautification and calligraphic work have been completed under the supervision of the National College of Arts and for those who want to know, this is the biggest House in Asia.

The new building has all the modern instruments which will essentially equip all provincial members with the latest technology and facilities.

Here’s how it looks from the outside:

