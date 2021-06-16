Govt Launches Smart Village Projects Throughout Pakistan

Initially, one Smart Village will be established each in Islamabad, Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications (MOIT&T), through Universal Service Fund (USF), launched a “Smart Village” project in four provinces, Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The project will be funded and technically supported by the International Telecommunication Union and Huawei Technologies Pakistan. The project will set up a center equipped with modern facilities in a backward village to train the people of the area to use the facilities and also encourage them to incorporate such facilities in their daily life.

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Syed Amin Ul Haque, inaugurated the ceremony with Federal Secretary for IT and Telecommunication, Muhammad Sohail Rajput, CEO USF, Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary, Area Representative for Southeast Asia International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Dr. Ismail Shah, CEO Huawei, Mark Meng, on Wednesday.

ALSO READ

Govt To Set Up Software Technology Park In Bannu

Addressing the occasion, Haque said:

“Smart Village project is another step towards realizing Prime Minister’s vision of Digital Pakistan. MOIT&T through USF, is partnering with ITU and Huawei to digitally transform remote and rural communities by connecting and empowering them through better access to a range of digital services in the domain of health, education, commerce, and livelihood. The project emphasizes the whole-of-government approach and promotes cross-sector collaboration and multi-stakeholder engagement to further improve cost-effectiveness, and sharing of resources and expertise in delivering the services to citizens. Initially, one Smart Village will be established at Islamabad, Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan each.”

Federal Minister said that National Information Technology Board (NITB) launched more than 30 mobile applications, government web portals, and websites related to public services.

The benefits of these applications can be availed by the general public only when they access them. He said that the effects of the steps taken under the Digital Pakistan Vision are now beginning to show. We have started the first E-cabinet, working on E-Parliament, E-Office, and Internet Voting.

ALSO READ

NPMC to Devise a New Strategy to Normalize Prices of Everyday Items

The Federal Minister congratulated the teams of USF, ITU, and Huawei and ensured his support in the implementation of the project. He also said that the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication would continue to undertake more challenging and productive programs in the future for the promotion of IT and Telecommunication related services.

Sharing his thoughts at the ceremony, CEO USF, Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary, said, “Smart Village project is consistent with USF’s mission to empower the unserved and unserved communities. This partnership will permit USF, ITU, and Huawei to mutually serve their mission.”