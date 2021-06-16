Honor’s Folding Phone is Launching Soon: Report

Now that Honor no longer belongs to Huawei, the brand is looking to release its own foldable phone soon. The report comes from Display Supply Chain which claims that the company is readying a foldable handset called the Honor Magic Fold.

According to this report, the Honor Magic Fold will use a BOE and Visionox in-folding display and will make it to the market by the end of this year. Before that, however, Xiaomi, Vivo, and Samsung are expected to release their own contenders featuring Samsung’s UTG display. Motorola will be late to the party this time around and is expected to make a comeback in 2022.

Samsung’s next foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, is expected to be the first of its kind to feature an under-display camera. It will also replace the circular polarizer with a color filter. This should decrease the display’s thickness and increase brightness as well as power efficiency. The foldable is also expected to feature the S Pen thanks to a more durable display.

The report goes on to add that the Z Fold 3’s display will also introduce a digitizer and a new shatterproof protection layer under the screen itself.

As for the Honor Magic Fold, there are little to no details available at this point, but more news is expected to surface in the coming months.