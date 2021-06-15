Honor MagicBook X14 and X15 Launched with 10th Gen Intel Processors

Honor has unveiled a new laptop series called the Magic Book X, starting with the X14 and X15. The two laptops are identical in terms of specs and only differ in screen sizes, as the name says.

Both of these ultrabooks are aluminum-clad featuring Intel’s 10th generation CPUs with Core i5 and Core i3 options. You get 8GB and 16GB DDR4 RAM options and 256GB or 512GB NVMe SSDs.

The MagicBook X14 has a 14-inch IPS display with 1080p resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio. The X15 model increases the screen size to 15.6-inches and both these displays are certified by TUV Rheinland for being flicker-free and having low blue light emissions.

The 14-inch model weighs 1.38kg while the 15-inch variant goes up to 1.56kg. The former also has smaller display bezels.

The battery capacity on both these laptops is 56Wh with support for 65W fast charging through the USB C port. Both get the same set of ports as well including USB-A 3.0 Gen1, USB-C, USB-A 2.0, full-sized HDMI, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The Honor MagicBook X14 and X15 are launching in Russia first for $690 and $730 respectively. There is no word on international availability yet.