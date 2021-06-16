Pakistan’s Saffran Group Secures Massive IT Project From Japan

In a bid to revamp its global services from the ground up, Bears Inc. Japan has announced its hiring of the Saffran Group — a Pakistan-based high-technology company — for the development of a $3.2-million IT platform for its real estate business, according to a press release.

The development comes as Pakistan aims to develop its IT industry, with Minister for Finance, Shaukat Tarin, earmarking the sector as the one for the future.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Japan, Imtiaz Ahmad, met the President of Bears Real Estate Co. Ltd, Michiyoshi Takuma, and the CEO of the Saffran Group, Mirza Asif Baig, and assured them of the cooperation and support of the Pakistani embassy and government for the successful completion of the project.

He said in a statement,

We are happy that Bears Inc. Japan has chosen Saffran Group for this product, which will be completed by high-tech IT experts in Pakistan.

According to the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) and the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), this project is one of the largest orders that a Japanese company has given Pakistan in the field of Information Technology and its related services.

The total cost of this project has been estimated at JPY 350 million, which is around US$ 3.2 million.