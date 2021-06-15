Pakistan Navy’s MILGEM Corvettes Will Have Advanced Air Defense Systems

Pakistan Navy’s MILGEM Ada Class Corvettes, which are being built in collaboration with state-owned Turkish defense contractor ASFAT, will feature a next-generation air defense system.

According to details, the MILGEM Corvettes will be equipped with Albatros NG, a Naval Based Air Defence (NBAD) system, based on the CAMM-ER, which is the extended-range variant of the Common Anti-air Modular Missile (CAMM) family that is already being used in ground-based and naval air defense systems around the world.

CAMM and CAMM-ER air defense systems provide advanced protection against air threats, including manned and unmanned aircraft, precision-guided munitions, terrain-following/sea-skimming missiles, and low radar cross-section (RCS) targets.

Air defense systems using the CAMM and CAMM-ER missiles will be integrated into the new ground-based defense systems of the Italian Army and Italian Air Force. These defense systems have already been delivered to the British Army and the Royal Navy and armies and navies of several other countries.

In July 2018, the Pakistan Navy had signed an agreement with ASFAT to acquire 4 MILGEM-class Corvettes to further consolidate its defensive capabilities.

Under the agreement, it was finalized that 2 MILGEM-class ships will be constructed in Pakistan while 2 will be built in Turkey. Both Pakistan and Turkish navies had commenced construction of the MILGEM Corvettes in June last year.

2 MILGEM-class ships are scheduled to be inducted into the fleet of the Pakistan Navy in 2023 while the remaining a year later.

About MILGEM Corvettes

The MILGEM Ada Class Corvette is a modern stealth patrol and anti-submarine warfare combatant naval ship.

MILGEM is a state-of-the-art surface platform equipped with modern surface, subsurface, and anti-air weapons, sensors, and combat management systems.

MILGEM is a 326.8 feet long, 47.3 feet wide naval ship and can accommodate 106 naval personnel. It has a displacement capacity of 2,400,000 kg, a maximum range of 6,500 km, and a top speed of 56 km/h.