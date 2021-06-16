RapidCompute and analytics Pakistan Join Hands to Provide ‘Data Analytics as a Service’

Last week, analytics Pakistan and RapidCompute signed an MoU to provide organizations with data analytics, data analysis, and storage services hosted on RapidCompute’s cloud.

This partnership would allow analytics Pakistan and RapidCompute to work as a team and provide data analytics as a service for the customers. The collaboration will help both companies equip customers with the ability to adopt cloud-based data analytics and business intelligence capabilities for strategic business value and insights.

Qazafi Qayyum, CEO analytics, stated, “We believe that access to data-based insights is fundamental for organizational success in today’s world. At analytics, we are committed to helping organizations of all sizes and maturity, drive value from their data.”

“We are excited to partner with RapidCompute in extending ‘data analytics as a service’ by leveraging our best-in-class consulting services on Rapid Compute’s state-of-the-art cloud infrastructure. This offering will enable organizations to be smarter and more agile in executing their data strategies and choosing architectures that are flexible, scalable, and cloud-native,” he added.

Shahzaib Khan, Regional Business Head of RapidCompute, commented, “The role of technology in every industry is on an ever-increasing trend. There are huge amounts of information collected and stored that can be used to yield valuable insights helping us in making optimum decisions.”

“Therefore, it is very essential for us to join hands with industry experts that could make the business thrive by incorporating value-added services. Setting up a data analytics infrastructure independently for each and every business could be difficult, especially due to the high capex requirements,” he added.

Analytics Pakistan is a leading artificial intelligence, business analytics, big data analytics, and data sciences solutions provider. The company has customers all across the globe including North America and the Middle East and has strategic partnerships with leading technology companies like IBM, Oracle, Teradata, Microsoft, MicroStrategy, and Microfocus.

RapidCompute is a division of Cybernet and a member of the Lakson Group. It has been Pakistan’s trailblazer in offering cloud computing, networking services, and management tools for digitizing all areas of businesses and industry. It continues to be one of the largest providers of cloud services to the government, financial sector, and large-scale enterprises.

The company also provides organizations with data and network security that meets global standards by being the only local CSP to be PCIDSS3.2.1 and ISO 27001:2013 Certified, as well as being GDPR Compliant.