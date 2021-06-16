Unity Foods Limited Appoints Sulaiman S. Mehdi as Its Chairman

Unity Foods Limited in a notification to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) announced the appointment of Sulaiman S. Mehdi as the Chairman of the company with immediate effect.

Mehdi will replace Abdul Majeed Ghaziani as the Chairman of Unity Foods Limited. Prior to this, he had held the posts of the Chief Executive of the PSX as its youngest chairman in July 2018. He is also the CEO of Cyan Limited – a private equity firm. He had taken up the position of the PSX CEO after Hussain Lawai’s removal based on the directives of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) in a money laundering case.

ALSO READ

UBL to Shut Down Its Subsidiary in Switzerland

Ghaziani is on the board of Unity Foods Limited and is a director at Agro Allianz Limited. He is also a member of the Institute of Cost & Management Accountants of Pakistan.

Another notification by the company today also revealed that two directors — Hina Safdar and Maria Abdul Hafeez — have resigned from Unity Foods and that their posts will be filled in the due time.