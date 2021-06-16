vivo Creates Beautiful Moments in the Opening Ceremony of UEFA EURO 2020

After a long-awaited kick-off to UEFA EURO 2020™, fans around the world tuned into the opening ceremony on June 11, presented by vivo.

Bringing to life the brand’s passion for making the beautiful moments in life even more magical, the showstopper of performance included a collaboration between three great artists, Martin Garrix, Bono, and The Edge, leading to a virtual performance that allowed fans across Europe and the world to feel closer to the tournament.

Surrounding the tournament, vivo debuted its “To Beautiful Moments” campaign – a platform that encourages and enables fans to be in the moment, whether virtually connecting with friends and family or reveling in the magic of the live experience.

Check out these beautiful moments from the opening ceremony:

Speaking following the opening ceremony, Spark Ni, Senior Vice President and CMO of vivo, said:

“Along with football fans around the world, we’ve been eagerly awaiting the kick-off of the tournament. We are honored to have partnered with UEFA to present the opening ceremony and excited to help connect fans around the world and be in the moment for the beautiful game. We look forward to capturing, sharing, and celebrating more together as the tournament unfolds.”

For those looking to get even closer to the action, vivo recently launched a #vivoSuperTime initiative calling on fans to share their chants, cheers, and applause for the opportunity to be featured in the UEFA EURO 2020™ closing ceremony presented by vivo Fans who submit their videos and photos with the #vivoSuperTime hashtag on social media may be featured in an outstanding virtual display during the broadcast of the UEFA EURO 2020™ closing ceremony taking place on July 11.

Whether capturing and sharing the perfect fan selfies or energetic videos of cheers and applause, the ask is simple: Upload a photo or a video with the #vivoSuperTime hashtag to show your support for EURO 2020 and your favorite national team and players.

To learn more about the “To Beautiful Moments” campaign and vivo’s activations around UEFA EURO 2020™, visit https://www.vivo.com/pk/activity/euro2020.