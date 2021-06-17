COVID-19 Vaccine Shortage Was Temporary: Dr. Faisal Sultan

The shortage of COVID-19 vaccines at Mass Vaccination Centers (MVCs) in different parts of the country was only temporary, SAPM on Health, Dr. Faisal Sultan, has asserted.

Addressing a press conference, Dr. Faisal said that there are more than 2,000 MVCs in the country and the number of visitors varies. Some of the busiest MVCs experienced a temporary shortage that was addressed by supplying additional doses.

More than 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines are available in the country and the situation is expected to improve after 20 June as additional shipments of vaccines are scheduled to reach Pakistan.

Dr. Faisal also educated the citizens and allayed apprehensions regarding the increased gap between first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

He said two doses of the Coronavirus vaccine are administered typically three to four weeks apart. However, studies have shown that there is no harm in extending the gap between doses to six to seven weeks.

If you receive the second dose of the vaccine after some delay, it does not mean that the first dose has gone to waste.

The SAPM requested the public to cooperate with local authorities and healthcare staff at MVCs and to follow COVID-19 SOPs.

Two MVCs in Lahore were shut down yesterday after running out of COVID-19 vaccines. Other MVCs in the provincial capital also reported a shortage of vaccines. The vaccination process also stopped in some MVCs in Karachi, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala due to the shortage of vaccines.