Saudi Arabia to Resume Flights to Pakistan Soon

Pakistan’s ambassador-designate to Saudi Arabia, Lt. Gen. (r) Bilal Akbar, on Wednesday, announced that the Kingdom will resume flights to Pakistan to bring back Pakistani workers.

He revealed that the embassy is in contact with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to resume Pakistan-Saudi Arabia flights.

Meanwhile, the ambassador informed that applications of almost 7,000 illegal Pakistani immigrants were submitted to the Saudi authorities for their repatriation, adding that more people will be cleared once these applications are submitted.

The Saudi government announced the resumption of international flights last month but maintained a travel ban on a few countries, including Pakistan, in view of the global coronavirus pandemic. However, after the assurance of the Pakistani ambassador, there is a high possibility of resumption of flights.

In view of the pandemic situation, various countries have set their quarantine and coronavirus certificates requirements and only those who fulfill these requirements are allowed to fly.

Via ARY News