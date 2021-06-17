FBR Increases Duty Drawback on the Export of Pharmaceutical Products

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has increased duty drawback on the export of pharmaceutical products including medicines for human and animals (tablets or capsules); injections/injectables, intravenous solutions and liquids/powder/syrups/drops/granules in bottles/sachets from June 7, 2021.

In this regard, the FBR has issued a notification here on Thursday.

According to the notification, the extent of repayment of customs duty ranges between 0.30 percent of the FOB value and 2.10 percent of the FOB value and on the export of pharmaceutical products.

Through another notification, the FBR has also increased duty drawback on the export of cricket balls and hurling balls June 7, 2021.