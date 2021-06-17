Rugged Motorola Defy 2021 Appears in a Detailed Leak

After several years, Motorola has another rugged smartphone that will launch soon. The Motorola Defy 2021 is set to revive the Defy brand later this year and the phone has appeared in a detailed leak.

The leak comes from popular tipster Evan Blass and it reveals the phone’s entire spec sheet with accompanying images.

The Motorola Defy 2021 will come with a 6.5″ LCD with 720p resolution and Gorilla Glass Victus on top. The screen is recessed into the frame by 0.5mm for better drop protection.

It will also have IP68 water and dust resistance as well as military-grade 810H compliance. This means that the phone can resist vibration, humidity, salt mist, thermal shocks, and extremely high and low temperatures for up to 30 minutes. It is also drop-proof from up to 1.8m on steel. The PCB inside is structurally reinforced as well.

Under the hood, you will get the Snapdragon 662 SoC with 4GB RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. A triple camera setup is visible on the rear that includes a 48MP main camera and a duo of 2MP snappers. The selfie camera will be an 8MP shooter.

It will feature a large 5,000 mAh battery with 20W fast charging. There is no word on a launch date yet, but we expect to hear official news soon.