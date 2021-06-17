Thai Airways Resumes Flight Operations to Pakistan

Thai Airways is resuming its flight operations to Pakistan from 2 July 2021.

According to the details, the airline will conduct flight operations between Bangkok and Lahore twice a week on Fridays and Sundays.

It will also resume direct flights from Bangkok to fifteen major destinations including Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, Seoul, Taipei, Hong Kong, Dhaka, Manila, London, Copenhagen, Frankfurt, Paris, Zurich, and Sydney.

The Chief Commercial Officer of Thai Airways, Nond Kalinta, said that the flights are a “response to growing passenger demand for leisure, business or transit travel”.

However, some of these flights will primarily focus on cargo uplift as travel restrictions limit travelers except those on essential business or for repatriation.

Thai Airways also announced that it will launch direct flights to Phuket from some long-haul destinations in Europe after the island opens for fully vaccinated tourists on 1 July.