Updated PSL Points Table | Standings After Match 26

Islamabad United maintained their top spot in the PSL points table with a magnificent victory over Peshawar Zalmi. Zalmi on the other hand have completed their group stage matches with 10 points and are currently second in the table.

Islamabad will finish within the top two spots in the PSL 6 points table and will face Multan in their last encounter of the group stages. Meanwhile, Peshawar have played all their 10 matches of the group stages and can still qualify for the play-offs due to their healthy Net Run Rate.

Let’s have a look at the updated points table: