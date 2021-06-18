Police Arrests Women for Blackmailing Citizens After Fake Marriages

Karachi police on Friday arrested two female members of a gang that blackmailed and looted citizens by recording their objectionable videos after luring them into fake marriages.

A police official told the media that one of the two members arrested was the ringleader.

He said that these women had lured several citizens into court marriages and had shot their obscene videos only to blackmail them later. A case has been registered against the accused.

In October last year, the city police had arrested a group of men running a sham marriage network in Karachi’s Orangi Town. The group reportedly tempted women into marriages to swindle and dump them after some time.

On the tip-off, the police also arrested the prime suspect, Nasir, who had allegedly defrauded many women in the name of marriage.

The group was presented before a local court in November. In a preliminary sentence, the court had sent them to jail on a 14-day judicial remand.