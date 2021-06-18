PSL 2021 Match 28: Playoffs Race Intensifies as Sultans Lock Horns With Qalandars

The fight for the top four spots in the PSL points table is going to the wire as Multan Sultans face Lahore Qalandars in a crucial encounter. Qalandars need to win the match to book their place in the playoffs, meanwhile, a defeat can see them on the brink of elimination, while Multan will confirm their spot in the next round.

Multan Sultans have been one of the in-form teams in the tournament and have won three consecutive matches in the Abu Dhabi leg. Their batsmen have been in sublime form and their bowling is coming together at just the right moment for them. They are expected to name an unchanged starting eleven as the lineup and the team combination is settled.

Lahore, on the other hand, have had a change in fortunes. After winning their first two games of the Abu Dhabi leg, they have lost their previous three matches. Last night’s narrow defeat to arch-rivals, Karachi Kings, has left them in a precarious position. Despite their poor run, Qalandars are also expected to start with the same lineup.

Lahore will be hoping their senior players handle the pressure situations and help them qualify for their second-ever PSL play-offs.

The match will begin at 9 pm Pakistan Standard Time as both the teams take on each other.

Match Details

Date Friday, 18 June 2021 Time 9:00 pm PST Venue Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Head-to-Head

Lahore and Multan have encountered each other 8 times in PSL history. Both the teams have won four matches each and will be looking to pull ahead in the head-to-head record.

Lahore Qalandars:

Sohail Akhtar (c), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (wk), Tim David, James Faulkner, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Ahmed Danyal

Multan Sultans:

Mohammad Rizwan (c) (wk), Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw, Johnson Charles, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Imran Khan Snr, Blessing Muzarabani, Imran Tahir, Sohail Tanvir

Star Players

Lahore Qalandars:

Qalandars batting line-up has failed miserably in the last few matches, with the top order and the middle-order failing to score big. Ben Dunk’s poor form is worrisome and Lahore will be hoping that the Australian power-hitter can regain his old form. Qalandars will be relying on Dunk to provide the impetus in the middle part of the innings.

Multan Sultans:

Imran Khan Snr. has been one of Multan’s most impressive bowlers. He has picked up five wickets in the three matches of the Abu Dhabi leg so far and has been economical. Multan will be hoping that Khan continues his momentum and delivers for them in the crucial encounter.

