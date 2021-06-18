PTCL Group to Support its 26,000 Employees with COVID-19 Vaccination

Seeing the impact of the third wave of COVID-19, the PTCL Group, as part of its social responsibility, has announced its commitment to supporting its 26,000 employees, including its contractual employees and their dependents, with COVID-19 vaccination in collaboration with the Government of Pakistan.

PTCL Group, one of the country’s largest telecom groups and the backbone of connectivity in Pakistan, has the highest number of employees across the country, from metropolitan cities to the smallest villages of Pakistan. Through this initiative, the PTCL Group will be taking care of its large employee base in both PTCL & Ufone.

This will also ensure support to the Government of Pakistan in their efforts to direct resources to more impoverished strata of society.

As an organization that is committed to supporting its employees and their dependents, two major PTCL Medical Healthcare Centers in Islamabad and Karachi have been assigned with dedicated medical staff and converted a section of the facilities into government-assisted Vaccination Centers. In addition to this, the PTCL Group is further assisting its employees in reimbursing the expenses for private vaccination as well.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Mazhar Hussain, Group Chief Human Resource Officer, PTCL and Ufone, said, “We are glad to see that majority of our employees have received their second dose or are in the process of getting their first dose of COVID-19 vaccination.”

“Converting our medical centers into vaccination centers is a major feat for our organization and is a testament to the trust and credibility of our Medical Services Team. As PTCL Group, we are proud of our employees who have stood with us during this tough period of pandemic and have provided seamless connectivity throughout Pakistan,” he added.

The PTCL Group has already undertaken a comprehensive Coronavirus relief and support effort that helped people across the country to stay connected and also provided access to facilities, mainly food and healthcare, to the most vulnerable communities.

Moreover, the Group is proud of its 12,000+ frontline workers, who are ensuring the country’s connectivity and business continuity round the clock, even in the remote and far-flung areas of the country.