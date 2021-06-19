PSL 2021 Match 29: Karachi Take on Quetta in a Do or Die Encounter

Karachi Kings need a win against Quetta Gladiators to finish within the top four spots of the PSL points table. The equation is simple, win and qualify for the playoffs, lose and they will be eliminated, with Lahore Qalandars booking their place in the next round.

Karachi defeated Lahore in their previous encounter and will be looking to continue the momentum in this match. With the team finally putting a win on the board after three consecutive defeats, they will be looking to enter the field with the same combination and hope for a similar result.

Quetta, on the other hand, have already been knocked out of the tournament and will be looking to end their season with a win. They will be rallied on by thousands of Qalandars fans as their fate lies in the hands of the Gladiators. They are expected to make a number of changes and give a chance to youngsters in this encounter.

The match will begin at 6 pm Pakistan Standard Time as both the teams take on each other. The match will be live-streamed here.

Match Details

Date Saturday, 19 June 2021 Time 6:00 pm PST Venue Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi Live Stream LINK 1, LINK 2

Head-to-Head

Karachi and Quetta have encountered each other 11 times in PSL history. Quetta have won 7 and lost 4. Karachi will be looking to narrow the head to head record in tonight’s encounter.

Karachi Kings:

Imad Wasim (c), Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Martin Guptill, Chadwick Walton (wk), Najeebullah Zadran, Danish Aziz, Noor Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas , Abbas Afridi

Quetta Gladiators:

Sarfaraz Ahmed (c)(wk), Usman Khan, Jake Weatherald, Azam Khan, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Nawaz, Hassan Khan, Zahir Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Usman Shinwari

Star Players

Karachi Kings:

Babar Azam has been Karachi’s shining light. He is the leading run scorer of the tournament and Karachi will be hoping that he continues his great form. Azam’s exploits at the top order will be crucial for Karachi to post a big total on the board.

Quetta Gladiators:

Mohammad Hasnain hasn’t hit the expected heights this season and Quetta will be hoping that he puts in a solid performance this time around. Hasnain will be expected to provide crucial wickets upfront and swing the momentum towards the Gladiators.

Check out the updated PSL points table here.