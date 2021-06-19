Punjab Passes Apprenticeship Act 2021 for Skilled Labor

Punjab has passed the ‘Apprenticeship Act 2021’, becoming the first province to do so and provide skilled youth with better economic opportunities according to its specifications.

The 60-year old Apprenticeship Ordinance of 1962 has been replaced by the government for amendments in order to extend its applicability from only the manufacturing industry to all the sectors of the economy.

ALSO READ

PTA Conducts Quality of Service Survey in Punjab, Sindh, KP and AJK

The new law has ended the cumbersome and time-consuming procedures for approvals for the registration for the apprenticeship program and has authorized provincial TVET Assessment bodies like the PBTE to conduct examinations similar to the CBT&A, which is an internationally recognized teaching and assessment system.

The apprenticeship is not just to train youngsters for trades or professions, it is also intended to provide on-the-job training at companies and technical education in institutes.

ALSO READ

World Bank Forecasts 2% Growth Rate for Pakistan in 2021-22

The Apprenticeship Act 2021 will follow the workings of the European dual-track training system to remove the gap between industry and TEVTA and will provide the youth with almost 100,000 employment opportunities annually.