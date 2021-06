PTA Conducts Quality of Service Survey in Punjab, Sindh, KP and AJK

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has carried out an independent Quality of Service (QoS) Survey in 16 cities, 8 towns, and 18 roads of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), with the aim to measure the performance and service quality of Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs).

During the survey, the licensed KPIs of voice, network coverage, SMS, and mobile broadband/data were checked using automated QoS Monitoring & Benchmarking Tool “SmartBenchmarker”. The Drive test teams selected survey routes in such a manner to cover main roads, service roads, and the majority of sectors/colonies.

Based upon the compliance level of each KPI vis-à-vis the threshold defined in their respective licenses and QoS regulations together with the highest data download speed, CMOs have been ranked between 1st to 5th position in each category i.e. Mobile Network Coverage, Voice service, and SMS service, in surveyed cities, towns and motorways/highways.

The overall standing of each CMOs in each category of service has also been mentioned for cities, towns, motorways/highways of Pakistan, and AJK in the final report.

Compliance level in broadband services is highest while some issues have been observed in SMS and voice KPIs, for which the operators have been directed to take corrective measures for improving the service quality up to the licensing standards.

The survey results have been placed on PTA’s website.