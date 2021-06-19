Thieves Steal Electronic Chips Worth $644,000 Amid Global Shortage

In the wake of the global chip supply shortage, a group of cargo thieves has stolen $644,000 worth of chips from Hong Kong, making the ailing situation even worse.

According to a news report from Hong Kong, the cargo thieves intercepted a batch of chips that was on the move in the city. The logistics company was supposed to move a batch of high-priced electronic chips (14 boxes) worth $644,000 to the manufacturer’s warehouse.

These chips were only being transferred to a warehouse on the 8th floor of the same building. The truck driver assistant on duty was cornered in an elevator by three men who attacked him as soon as the elevator door closed, leaving him injured. The injured worker quickly notified his colleagues who then reported the incident to the police.

The police were unable to track the thieves down despite setting up roadblocks around the crime site as soon as the incident was reported.

There are no further updates in the story so far.

The global chip supply shortage is not expected to end anytime soon. Companies and experts have predicted that it is going to last well into 2022 since the industry is still struggling with obstacles. Ill developments like these are only going to delay it further.