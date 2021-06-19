Updated PSL Points Table | Standings After Match 28

Posted 21 mins ago by Saad Nasir

Multan Sultans moved to the second spot in the PSL points table and have almost confirmed their place in the PSL play-offs after a 80 run victory over Lahore Qalandars. Lahore on the other hand have slipped down to the fourth spot and will be eliminated if Karachi Kings win their next encounter.

Multan will face table toppers Islamabad United in their final match of the group stage and can guarantee a second placed finish in the PSL 6 points table if they win the match. Lahore have played their ten matches of the group stages and will have to rely on other results to get them through to the play-offs.

Let’s have a look at the updated points table:

Team Matches Wins Losses N/R Points NRR
Islamabad United 9 7 2 14 0.945
Multan Sultans 9 5 4 10 0.974
Peshawar Zalmi 10 5 5 10 0.586
Lahore Qalandars 10 5 5 10 -0.396
Karachi Kings 9 4 5 8 -0.212
Quetta Gladiators 9 2 7 4 -1.913


