Updated PSL Points Table | Standings After Match 29

Karachi Kings defeated bottom of the table Quetta Gladiators by 14 runs and moved to the fourth spot in the PSL points table. Their victory ensured their spot in the PSL play-offs in place of Lahore Qalandars.

Quetta on the other hand finished their season at the bottom of the PSL 6 points table with only 2 wins in their 10 matches. Karachi will face Peshawar Zalmi in the first Eliminator on 21 June, the loser of the encounter will be eliminated from the tournament.

Let’s have a look at the updated points table: