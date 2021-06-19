Updated PSL Points Table | Standings After Match 29

Posted 8 mins ago by Saad Nasir

Karachi Kings defeated bottom of the table Quetta Gladiators by 14 runs and moved to the fourth spot in the PSL points table. Their victory ensured their spot in the PSL play-offs in place of Lahore Qalandars.

Quetta on the other hand finished their season at the bottom of the PSL 6 points table with only 2 wins in their 10 matches. Karachi will face Peshawar Zalmi in the first Eliminator on 21 June, the loser of the encounter will be eliminated from the tournament.

Let’s have a look at the updated points table:

Team Matches Wins Losses N/R Points NRR
Islamabad United 9 7 2 14 0.945
Multan Sultans 9 5 4 10 1.192
Peshawar Zalmi 10 5 5 10 0.586
Karachi Kings 10 5 5 10 -0.115
Lahore Qalandars 10 5 5 10 -0.589
Quetta Gladiators 10 2 8 4 -1.786


