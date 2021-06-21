PSL 2021 Match 31: Multan Sultans Seal Their First Ever Finals Berth

Multan Sultans made their first ever PSL final after defeating Islamabad United by 31 runs in the qualifier. Multan was the superior team in all three departments on the day and stopped the red hot United in their tracks to make it to the final.

Multan got off to a strong start despite losing captain, Mohammad Rizwan, early on in the innings. Sohaib Maqsood and Johnson Charles took the attack to the Islamabad bowling unit and a late flurry from Khushdil Shah took Multan’s total to a challenging 180/5. Hasan Ali and Shadab Khan bowled brilliantly to restrict Multan to under 200, but a 29 run 19th over from Akif Javed turned the tide in Multan’s favor.

Islamabad’s batting unit suffered a collapse early on, losing Colin Munro, Mohammad Akhlaq and Shadab Khan in quick succession. Australian batsman, Usman Khawaja put up a fight and scored a magnificent half-century but ultimately it was not enough to take the two-time champions over the line. Veteran all-rounder, Sohail Tanvir demolished Islamabad’s batting unit and took three crucial wickets as Multan defended their total comfortably.

Sohail Tanvir was named as player of the match for his figures of 17/3 in 4 overs.

Match Details

Date Monday, 21 June 2021 Time 6:00 pm PST Venue Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi Live Stream LINK 1, LINK 2

Head-to-Head

United and Sultans have encountered each other 8 times in PSL history. Islamabad have won 5 and lost 3. Multan will be looking to narrow the head-to-head record in tonight’s encounter.

Islamabad United:

Shadab Khan (c), Usman Khawaja, Colin Munro, Mohammad Akhlaq (wk), Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Waseem Jnr., Hasan Ali, Fawad Ahmed

Multan Sultans:

Mohammad Rizwan (c) (wk), Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw, Johnson Charles, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Imran Khan Snr, Blessing Muzarabani, Imran Tahir

Star Players

Islamabad United:

Shadab Khan’s form with the ball has been one of the weak points for Islamabad in this tournament. His leadership skills, on the other hand, have been a revelation and Islamabad will be hoping that Shadab brings his ‘A’ game in all three departments in the crucial encounter.

Multan Sultans:

Imran Tahir is one of the leading T20 spinners in the world. He has been on the money in the Abu Dhabi leg so far and Multan will be hoping that he continues his great work. Tahir will be crucial in taking wickets and choking the run rate of Islamabad in the middle overs.

