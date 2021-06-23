Digital Health: Opportunities For Entrepreneurs, Scientists And Doctors

Digital technologies based on artificial intelligence have become the central trend in the health sector worldwide and have opened up opportunities for improving our health care. This article will give you an overview of potential areas of application and present some examples.

Digitization Offers Enormous Potential

Exciting technologies already exist in practice, for example, in the early detection and control of contagious diseases. The Canadian company, BlueDot, has developed a special AI algorithm for this purpose, which independently collects relevant information from official health warnings, regional news in more than 60 languages – including info from forums and blogs – and generates corresponding warnings from it. The Canadians recently demonstrated how successfully this works.

While the WHO publicly warned of “pneumonia with an unknown cause” in China for the first time on January 5th, BlueDot had already warned users of its health platform six days earlier about the impending danger that is currently making headlines around the world like the coronavirus.

Last year, a telemedicine operation under the new 5G mobile communications standard – at the “Mobile World Congress” mobile communications trade fair – caused a global stir, since it was the world’s first real-time telemedicine operation. The use of 5G opens up new possibilities in telemedicine, as every operating room can be reached in real-time – even in regions that are difficult to access.

Digital technologies can help us improve the quality of our healthcare. Access to medical advice, as well as more efficient care, is facilitated by location and time-dependent doctor consultations via cell phone or laptop. For rural regions, for example, this can be an interesting approach to fill gaps in supply. The use of digital technologies can support our health in everyday life by integrating networked devices such as wearables into therapeutic measures or by tracking our health data to raise awareness of our health.

Medical staff also benefit from the use of AI. With the help of algorithms, diseases can be detected more precisely and earlier. The possible uses and the potential of intelligent systems in the health sector are enormous.

What’s Going On in The USA

Based out of the United States, Deliberate Solutions is a behavioral health startup that utilizes machine learning (ML) techniques to improve patient outcomes. The startup enables psychiatrists to record and store confidential digital media using its hardware and cloud integration tools.

With the pandemic continuing to affect daily life around the world in 2021, solutions for mental health are needed now more than ever. Meru Health offers a virtual 12 week-program to address anxiety, depression, and burnout. Through Meru, patients receive comprehensive support, including licensed therapists, psychiatrists, anonymous peer support, biofeedback, habit-changing activities, and mindfulness practices.

Pistevo Health is a group of Physicians and Technologists who’re passionate about improving the USA’s healthcare system by making doctors spend their time on patients, not administrative overhead, using AI and Big Data. Cupid Chan is one of the founders of Pistevo, who has years of experience in AI, Blockchain, and Big Data. He gathered a team of professionals from tech and healthcare to start working.

Pistevo’s philosophy revolves around the 3Ps of healthcare:

Provider : Through this platform, the service provider can focus more time on taking care of the patient

Patient : Patients can rely on the system to communicate accurately and promptly to their healthcare service providers

Payer: Pistevo provides a trusted healthcare platform so that Payer or insurance company will have better confidence in the integrity of the claim

Digital Health And Pakistan’s Startup Ecosystem

The Pakistani startup ecosystem is also growing, and we have already heard the success stories of Marham, Sehat Kahani, Oladoc, and Dawaai, who are working in the digital health domain and have successfully raised investments. This has also motivated new entrepreneurs, and a lot of new startups are emerging.

Calkitna is a calorie watch for nutrition tracking but with a twist, as it contains the nutritional content of Pakistani foods.

GlucoBuddy is a low-cost glucose measuring device for the masses, and it’s a small sensor that measures BGL every 5 minutes. It has a transmitter that sends this data wirelessly to a receiver or smart device.

COVID-19 caused global challenges for sure, but it also brought opportunities for entrepreneurs and data scientists as highlighted above, to create new technologies which can benefit the overall healthcare system.

About The Author: I am Muhammad Bilal founder and CEO of Ezy Hire. I love to talk and write about startups and trending tech topics.