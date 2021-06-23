PACRA Assigns Credit Rating to Martin Dow Marker Ltd

Martin Dow Marker Limited Pakistan (the Company) has been assigned a long-term rating of A+ and a short-term rating of A1 with a stable outlook by PACRA.

Martin Dow Marker Limited is a notable name in the pharmaceutical segment of Pakistan operating since 1951. The Company operates under the umbrella of Martin Dow Group, one of the largest locally-owned pharmaceutical Groups.

Expressing his views after the announcement, Mr. Javed Ghulam Mohammad, Group Managing Director & CEO of Martin Dow said, “With an uninterrupted legacy of over half a century, Martin Dow Group is benchmarked to deliver quality products that continue to contribute to the health of millions of people across the globe. We are proud to have received the long-term credit rating of A+ and short-term rating of A1 by PACRA, reflecting positively on the high standards of our operations.”

The Company has a diversified portfolio with a large manufacturing footprint in Pakistan. It markets research-based products through strategic alliances with global pharmaceutical groups and selling world-class branded generics which are developed, formulated and manufactured at its state-of-the-art cGMP compliant manufacturing facilities located in Quetta and Karachi. Over the years, the Company has achieved an impressive growth profile and has positioned itself among the top 10 leading pharmaceutical companies of the industry.

The Company is delivering sustainable business operations and has an aggressive growth plan covering the introduction of innovative technologies and products and expanding geographical reach through the export of pharmaceutical products from Pakistan.

Martin Dow Group is a leading multinational healthcare group in Pakistan with an international presence and markets over 100 brands with more than 3000 employees countrywide.