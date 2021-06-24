Finance Minister Promises Regular Meetings with Former FATA Industry Representatives

The federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, chaired a special high-level meeting with a delegation of representatives of industries from the former FATA at Finance Division on Thursday (24 June).

Minister Tarin said that under the leadership of the PM of Pakistan, the present government is committed to peace, progress, and prosperity in the districts of the former FATA, and that this is imperative for the rest of the country.

As per the vision of the PM, after the merging of the FATA into Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, the process for the fast-track development of the districts of the former FATA is in full swing. Industries are vital for the development of any area, and the PM has called for the resolution of all the issues of the industries in the districts of the former FATA.

The heads and concerned officials of all the concerned ministries attended the meeting for a prompt solution to the issues of the industries in these districts.

Minister Tarin declared that he would hold more meetings with the representatives of the industries from the former FATA on a regular basis until all the issues are settled.

He directed all the concerned departments, including the Chairman of the FBR, to hold follow-up meetings with the representatives of the industries of the districts to solve all their issues and to present a report during the next meeting.

The representatives of the industries from the districts thanked Minister Tarin for his patronage in the settlement of their issues.

The meeting was attended by the federal Minister for Defence, Pervez Khattak; the federal Minister for Industries & Production, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar; the Advisor to the Prime Minister (PM) on Commerce, Abdul Razak Dawood; the SAPM on F&R; the Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR); and the representatives of industries from districts of the former FATA.