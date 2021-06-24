Graana.com’s TVC Amasses 5 Million YouTube Views

Living up to the resolve of winning hearts, Graana.com’s Television Commercial (TVC) has amassed 5 million views on the popular video-sharing platform, YouTube, signifying the ever-growing fandom of Pakistan’s first online real estate marketplace.

The TVC – featuring the renowned Pakistani artist Mr. Shaan Shahid – prompts the viewers to engage in the buying and selling of property using the safe, secure, and transparent real estate marketplace – Graana.com.

The commercial is not just another television advert. It is instead a promise. It builds an image in the minds of viewers that from now on, they won’t be left at the mercy of half-hearted services. They will instead be given the best possible user experience by those who are masters of the craft.

It urges the viewers to act and move in the direction of manifesting their dreams and changing their realities. And guess what? The impact is vividly seen as it has crossed 5 million views on YouTube and the count is ticking on and on.

Graana.com, Pakistan’s first online real estate marketplace, is spearheading the transformation of the real estate sector in Pakistan through its online property platform which has become a popular medium of real estate transactions.

Through its user-friendly interface, the Graana app offers its users the ability to browse through thousands of verified listings from anywhere in Pakistan. The buy, sell, rent and invest feature of the app enables the users to connect with potential buyers and tenants with few taps on mobile.

The ‘wanted’ feature facilitates the customer where, with just a simple click, a real estate guru gets in contact to get queries resolved. The one of its kind feature has simplified real estate transactions in Pakistan.

Graana.com is pioneering the concept of property inspection by adopting the OADD formula – Ownership, Approval, Demand, and Delivery – to blow away the hovering dark clouds of malpractices and instead, formulate a trust-based provider-client relationship.

In a first, Graana.com is leading the PropTech wave in the country by amalgamating technology in daily operations of real estate and turning the archaic features of the real estate sector into effective, actionable digital platforms.