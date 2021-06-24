Honda Reveals The Spectacular 2022 Civic Hatchback

The latest Honda Civic sedan has made headlines across the world mostly because it is quite different from its earlier version. There seems to be a 50-50 split in the public opinion about the looks of the Civic sedan, but the looks of the new hatchback have won the hearts of a vast majority of car enthusiasts.

The 11th generation Civic hatchback looks bold and more mature in terms of design. The front end has a similar clean look to it apart from a different front grille design that looks slightly more aggressive.

The side profile is made different with a different choice of rims, and a swooping effect that begins from the C-Pillar. Unlike most hatchbacks whose tails have a sudden downward slope, the tail of the Civic hatchback has a liftback effect where the tail drops down in a smooth and gradual fashion, making the car look more sporty and unique.

While the taillights are more plain-looking in the sedan version of the Civic, the taillights in the hatchback version carry a lot more influence from the previous generation, with a sharp and edgy pattern. The hatchback features a ducktail spoiler that extends slightly above the taillights, adding to the sporty look.

In terms of performance, the hatchback will get a manual transmission which is not an option in the sedan version. Furthermore, it will be made available with a 2.0-liter naturally-aspirated 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 158 hp, and a 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine that makes 180 hp. Both engines will be available with a 6-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox.

Apart from that, the features of the Civic hatchback are mostly the same, as it will also feature a 7.0-inch infotainment system or a 9.0-inch infotainment system (depending on the variant), a fully digital gauge cluster, a Bose audio system, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control among a whole host of other advanced features.

It is a pity that the Honda Civic is not available in Pakistan in the hatchback form as the car buyers here tend to opt for the most striking and sporty-looking cars. Therefore, Honda Atlas Cars should consider bringing the new generation hatchback to Pakistan, at least on a trial basis to see how it fares.