Pakistan Wins Multiple International Awards for Nuclear Technology

Pakistani nuclear scientists and an institution have won prestigious international awards in three categories in recognition of the country’s advancement in the application of nuclear technology for accomplishing Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations (FAO) will confer the Outstanding Achievement Award on Pakistan’s Nuclear Institute for Agriculture and Biology (NIAB), the Team Achievement Award to a group of four scientists in the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), and ‘Young Scientist Award’ to a PAEC scientist during the International Atomic Energy Agency’s 65th General Conference in September 2021.

“These awards are a clear marker of Pakistan’s advancement in nuclear technology and efforts for the achievement of Sustainable Development goals, especially food security,” the FO statement said.

“Extensive civilian nuclear applications in Pakistan are directly contributing to the well-being of the people and national development in the areas of public health, medicine, agriculture, industry, and nuclear power generation.” the statement added.