Android Apps Will Now Work Directly on Windows

Windows 11 has officially been announced and one of its biggest highlights is support for Android apps.

With Windows 11, you will be able to run most Android apps directly through the OS. You can start using Android apps by installing the Amazon Store available in the Windows Store. You can then download any Android app into your Windows 11 PC and run it directly.

This is where the Intel Bridge technology kicks in, which translates non-x86 apps to run on Windows architecture. However, it has been unclear whether Intel’s run-time post compiler will work on other platforms too, but the company has just clarified the matter in a new announcement.

In a statement provided to The Verge, Intel has announced that its bridge technology will work on all x86 platforms, including AMD hardware. This means that Windows 11 will be able to run Android apps regardless of whether you have an Intel Core processor or any of AMD’s Ryzen CPUs.

Though note that Windows 11 will only run on 8th generation and newer Intel processors and AMD Ryzen 2000 series and above.

Windows 11 has a lot of new updates to talk about. You can check out the link below for a more detailed report.

