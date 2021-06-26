Xiaomi Mi 11 Launched in Pakistan With SD888, 2K AMOLED Display, and 55W Charging

The Xiaomi Mi 11 is now official in Pakistan as one of the most powerful phones available in the country. For Rs. 144,999 you get one of the best smartphone displays available on the market, extremely loud and clear speakers, and top-tier performance with no compromises.

This display is a 6.81 inch AMOLED panel with curved sides, 2K resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate. It has support for 10-bit colors, HDR10+, 1500 nits peak brightness, and is protected by the Gorilla Glass Victus for scratch and shatter resistance. In terms of quality, it goes toe to toe with Samsung’s top-of-the-line smartphone displays.

The flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC is at the helm of the device with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. But in Pakistan, we currently have the 8GB/256GB variant only.

The camera setup includes a 108MP main sensor, a 13MP ultrawide unit, and a 5MP telemacro camera, meaning that it is a telephoto lens that can double as a macro camera. It supports up to 8K video recording and 4K clips at 60 FPS. The punch-hole front camera is a 20MP shooter.

The battery size is 4,500 mAh with support for 55W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging if you wanna hook up other devices to it.

For more details, check out the link down below.

ALSO READ

Xiaomi Mi 11 Launched With a Large 6.81-Inch AMOLED Screen And Triple Cameras

The Xiaomi Mi 11 will be available on Mi Store for Rs 144,999 in blue and black color options. You will also get a free Xiaomi Mi Watch on the side. However, it is currently out of stock as there is a limited supply, so sit tight if it’s not available to you yet.

Specifications