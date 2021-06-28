Sialkot is one of the lively cities of Pakistan, the norms and values of the city are the embodiment of Punjabi culture. Most of the people in Sialkot earn their livelihoods by working in the industrial, and the agricultural sector.

The sports goods of the city are famous across the world, and its fine-grained leather products also attract consumers all over the globe. From these facts, it can be deduced that city provides numerous opportunities to the investors and at the same time attracting entrepreneurs, public officials, and traders to settle in the city.

Against this backdrop, the city also offers various residences for those who are looking to experience life in Sialkot.

Top 5 Locations to Buy a Residential Plot in Sialkot.

Citi Housings

The first area on the list is Citi Housing, Sialkot located on Daska Road. The locality is among the prominent locations of Sialkot where residential plots can be bought for convenient living in Sialkot. The locality can also be accessed via Aimanabad Road.

The prices of plots in the locality are given as:

A residential plot over 5 Marla for sale in Citi Housing Sialkot can be bought between the price range of Rs65lac-Rs75lac

A plot over 10 Marla in the same locality can be purchased at the price range of Rs 1 Crore.

Whereas, a price of a residential plot over 1 Kanal varies between Rs1.5 crore-Rs3.50 crore

Diamond City

Diamond City is another prominent locality of Sialkot which can cater to the needs of people looking to buy residential plots in Sialkot. Diamond City is located on Ghalib Road and is approximate to Kaman Wala which is one of the settled neighbors of Diamond City.

The prices of residential plots in Diamond City are as follows

A residential plot over 5 Marla in Diamond City can be bought between the price range of Rs 40 Lacs-Rs 50 Lacs

While a 10 Marla residential plot in the locality can be purchased between the price range of Rs 85 Lakhs-Rs1.5 crore

1 Kanal residential plot in the same locality can be bought between the price range of Rs 1.25 Crore-Rs 3.25 Crore

Silk City

Silk City Housing Society is located on Marala Road and is located closer to Lal Pur. The locality is at distance from the center of the city however, the locality has all the basic facilities and amenities for the residents.

The prices of the residential plot are given as

A plot over 5 Marla in Silk City can be purchased between the price range of Rs26lacs-Rs40lacs

While a 10 Marla residential plot in the vicinity can be bought between the price range of Rs60lacs-Rs1crore

While a 1 Kanal plot is available between the price range of Rs1.40crore-Rs1.90crore

Sambrial

Sambrial is a Tehsil of Sialkot district and is situated on the Wazirabad Road. The locality has a settled neighborhood and houses numerous residents. The city can be easily accessed from the Sialkot city via Sialkot Motorway.

The prices of residential plots in Sambrial are given as:

A 5 Marla residential plot in Sambrial can be purchased between the price range of Rs23lac-Rs 35 Lacs.

Similarly, a plot over 10 Marla varies between Rs 50 Lacs-Rs 1 Crore.

1 Kanal plot is available between Rs 80 Lakhs-Rs 1.25 Crore

Ugoke Model Town

The last area on the list is Ugoke Model Town which is a well-planned town of Sialkot. The city is situated adjacent to Wazirabad Road and encompasses all the basic amenities. Some of the major landmarks of the city include PTCL Exchange, Khalid bin Waleed Hospital, and Gourmet Bakers and Sweet.

The prices of the plot in the Ugoke Model Town are given as follows

A 5 Marla plot in Ugoke Model Town can be purchased between the price range of Rs 23 Lacs-Rs 35 Lacs

Similarly, a 10 Marla plot is available between the price range of Rs 80 Lakhs-Rs 1 Crore

1 Kanal plot varies between Rs 2 Crore-Rs 3 Crore

