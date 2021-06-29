Summer Vacations Announced for Schools in Punjab and KP

Punjab’s Education Minister, Dr. Murad Raas, has announced summer vacations for schools across the province.

According to details, summer vacations in all public and private schools all over Punjab will remain in effect from 1 July to 1 August.

ALSO READ

Summer Vacations Announced for Islamabad’s Schools

Speaking to the media, Dr. Murad said this was done to facilitate students struggling to come to school due to the extreme summer heat.

He requested the students and their families to follow COVID-19 SOPs during the vacations to keep the Coronavirus under control.

Previously, Dr. Murad had changed the timings for all private and public schools from 7:00 am to 11:30 am after the average temperature in the province jumped beyond 40°C.

ALSO READ

HEC Invites Applications for Huawei Seeds for the Future Program 2021

Earlier this month, reports claimed that some of the students fainted while others suffered heatstroke and nosebleeds due to intense heat in different cities of Punjab.

KP Announces Summer Vacations

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Education Department has notified summer vacations in schools in the province from 1 July to 11 July.

According to the official notification, the decision will be applicable to all public and private primary, secondary, high, and higher secondary schools including cadet colleges, model schools, madaris, and academies.