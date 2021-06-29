The Real Game Changer Narzo 30 Is Here Along With the New Price of Realme C21

Smartphone gaming has gained much popularity in the last few years. With the constantly growing smartphone technology, a huge population of the young generation has turned to online gaming.

Considering the increasing demands for the best gaming features, the youth’s favored smartphone brand, realme, has stepped up their game with the launch of their amazing new phone, Narzo 30.

Powered by MediaTek’s Helio G95 Gaming Processor, the Narzo 30 offers ceaseless gaming. The Helio G95 Gaming Processor is made using a 12nm process that supports two high-performance Cortex-A76 cores at up to 2.05GHz and six high-efficiency Cortex-A55 cores at up to 2GHz, along with 900MHz Mali-G76GPU.

All this packed in one chipset ensures high-performance gaming.

In any gaming device, a long-lasting battery is a must. Narzo 30 houses an incredible 5000mAh Battery paired with a high-speed 30W Dart Charge taking the lead in this segment as well. So whether you’re playing PUBG or Feel Fire, running out of battery will be the last of your worries.

Moreover, the 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display will make sure your experience is smooth and lag-free.

The phone was launched in a fun-filled launch show becoming a hit among the Gen-Z. It was led by the youth favorites Ducky Bhai, Romaisa Khan, Bilal Munir, and Hasan Raheem where a mix of fun activities, charades, a TikTok battle, and even a rapid-fire round was held.

The much anticipated Narzo 30’s price was finally revealed at the event and it is now exclusively available on Daraz.pk for PKR 32,999 only. Another announcement that took the fans by surprise was the price drop of realme C21. You heard it right! The realme C21 has a new price tag of PKR 19,999, down from PKR 24,999.

With these thrilling new announcements, do not forget to listen to the new Narzo Anthem sung by Hassan Raheem. Don’t wait anymore and order your complete package Narzo 30 with advanced features and a chic design, making it perfect for trendy users.

So, head to Daraz.pk and grab your new smartphone now at an incredible price.