Pakistan Halal Authority Set to Tap Trillion Dollar Halal Food Market

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz, has said that Pakistan Halal Authority can make Pakistan an active player in the trillion-dollar halal food market through its effective implementation regime.

He highlighted that Pakistan has a nominal share in this emerging market which is mostly dominated by non-Muslim countries. He said this while chairing the 3rd Board of Governors meeting of the Pakistan Halal Authority.

Federal Minister emphasized that the mission of PHA must be to facilitate and promote trade and commerce of Pakistan’s Halal products in the national and international markets rather than collecting money.

He stated that there is a huge potential for Pakistan in the Halal Food market, and we can explore the avenues of exports in Malaysia and Gulf countries.

The meeting also approved the different agenda items. Federal Minister stressed that regular board meetings are of pivotal importance for the functioning of any organization. He directed that Board meetings of all the organizations of the Ministry should be held at regular intervals.