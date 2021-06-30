Punjab Govt Adds New Ambulances to Rescue 1122’s Fleet

The Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar, said in a statement that the provincial government has bought new ambulances to revamp the Rescue 1122 emergency services in the province.

While discussing the announcement with reporters, he further revealed that various emergency services will soon be launched in 86 tehsils, and motorbike ambulance services will soon commence in 27 districts of Punjab.

ALSO READ

Punjab Opens Indoor Dining & Cinemas

The CM added that air rescue services will be launched soon for prompt responses to urgent calls from across long and difficult routes and that Community Emergency Response Teams will also be formed at the union council level for adequate provision of emergency services at citizens’ doorsteps.

ALSO READ

Punjab Govt is Hiring Intern Teachers for One Academic Year

For the last 15 years, the Rescue 1122 emergency service has been sluggish and lacked the addition of infrastructural reforms to its mainframe for improvement. Now, with the provincial government’s announcement, the public can expect an urgent emergency response.