Sputnik V Vaccine is Very Effective Against Indian Coronavirus Variant

Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, has demonstrated significant protection against the Delta variant of Coronavirus, which first emerged from India.

According to details, Sputnik V offers more than 90% protection against the highly contagious Delta strain of COVID-19 that has concerned healthcare authorities around the world.

Speaking to a state-owned news agency, Denis Logunov, Deputy Director of Moscow’s Gamaleya Institute which developed Sputnik V, said Sputnik V’s efficacy against the Delta variant has been determined using digital medical and vaccine records.

He added that Sputnik V has shown the best protective results among all Coronavirus vaccines that have published results of the Delta variant.

Earlier this week, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced that Sputnik V offered more than 97% protection against Coronavirus during a real-world study held in the UAE.

Over the course of the study in which 81,000 subjects were involved, Sputnik V was found to be 97.8% effective against COVID-19 infection and 100% effective against severe COVID-19 infection.

The UAE registered the Russian vaccine in January this year under the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) procedure. So far, Sputnik V has received EUA in 67 countries around the world.

Russia launched Sputnik V in August last year. Results of a large-scale phase-III clinical trial showed that the vaccine was 92% effective against the original strain of Coronavirus.