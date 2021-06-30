Six-Hour Load Shedding to Begin in Bahria Town Rawalpindi

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has announced extensive load shedding for Bahria Town due to unpaid bills.

A notification to this effect was issued on Tuesday, 29 June that revealed that IESCO would temporarily disconnect the power supply to the housing society because of the non-payment of bills worth millions of rupees.

ALSO READ

LinkedIn Hacked Again Within Months Exposing 700 Million Users

Additionally, from 30 June onwards, Bahria Town will have a four-hour power out every day, which will be extended to six hours as the town’s management has racked up a whopping Rs. 608 million in unpaid dues to IESCO.

Although Bahria Town has its own power grid, its Phases IV and VII use IESCO’s supply.

The notification detailed that all the formalities in this regard have been fulfilled, and instructed Grid Stations Bahria Town Phase-IV and Phase-VII to begin the load management from Wednesday, 30 June.

ALSO READ

Islamabad’s School Students to be Promoted Without Annual Exams

Previously, the load shedding in the area had been between 15:00-17:00 hours and between 20:00-22:00 hours. However, from today, the power outage will take place between 10:00-12:00 hours, 15:00-17:00 hours, and 20:00-22:00 hours.

While these power outages are temporary, complete power will not be restored until the management of Bahria Town clears its dues.